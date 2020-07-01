1/
Mary Margaret Vaughan
1933 - 2020
Mary Margaret Vaughan, 86, of Fries, died Monday in the Twin County Regional Hospital.
She was born in Fries on Oct. 2, 1933, to Harlie and Rosa Arnold Shupe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Vaughan.
Survivors include a sister, Betty Byrd of Maryland; brother and sister-in-law, Donnie and Mary Shupe of Fries; brother-in-law, John Stamper of Fries; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Stevens Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tony Vaughan officiating. There will be no visitation.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Stevens Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery
