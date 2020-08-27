1/1
Mary Roberts Guynn
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Roberts Guynn, 91, of Galax, Va., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in the Commonwealth Assisted Living Facility in Hillsville, Va.
She was born Sept. 21, 1928, and raised in Oldtown, Va., by Dan and Plina Roberts.
Mary attended Galax High School and graduated from Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Va.
She returned to Galax in 1951 and married Jack E. Guynn Sr., former Mayor of Galax.
Mary was an active member of Galax, Carroll, and Grayson communities. Her accomplishments and achievements were impactful and endless.
Mary was a board member of the Chamber of Commerce in the 1980s. She served on the Board of Directors of Dominion Bank (later Wachovia), Galax City Council, The Galax Book Club, The Galax Garden Club and The Planning/Advisory Committee during Galax's Downtown Revitalization. She also served on the Board of Directors of the Twin County Community Hospital that later became Twin County Regional Hospital and was a member of the Hospital Foundation.
Mary was a charter member of "Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway" and was chosen for this role by then Governor Chuck Robb.
One of her proudest achievements includes being a member of the Galax Presbyterian Church since 1939, where she was not only an active member but a Deacon and later an Elder.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Guynn, Sr.
Survivors include her daughters, Flo Guynn Stiffler of Ivyland, Pa., and Elizabeth Guynn of Moneta, Va.; son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Becky Guynn of Woodlawn; grandchildren, David and Jen Stiffler, Cassie and John McKeever, Jack and Emily Guynn, Alix Guynn and Rob Guynn; great-grandchildren, Jack "L.J" Guynn, Carly Guynn, Sadie McKeever, Gus McKeever and Harlan Stiffler; sister, Eloise Vass of Charlotte, N.C.; and honorary family members, Jim Spinks, Faye Spinks, Betsy Spinks, and Bonnie Spinks.
Mary requested a private graveside service be held in the Felts Cemetery with Dr. Tom Whartenby and Tom Jackson officiating. A drive-thru visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Felts Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Galax Presbyterian Church, 200 W. Center Street, Galax, Va. 24333 or Galax City Gallery, 207 S. Main Street, Galax, Va. 24333.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Felts Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
22 entries
August 27, 2020
You and your family are in our prayers during this time. Your mother was a special person and was greatly loved and admired by everyone she came in contact with.
Brenda and Cindy Diamond
Friend
August 27, 2020
We express to Mary's family our sympathy, but joy at having known her. Our families lived in Galax in Mary's neighborhood in the 1950's. We cherish the reality that she remained in Galax manning the fort! Goodbye Mary! We loved you!
Ann Boyd & Al Blackburn
Neighbor
August 27, 2020
Our condolences go out to the Guynn family. Mary was a sweet, caring person and good friend who will be greatly missed.
Dennis & Williealena Fender
Friend
August 27, 2020
To all the Guynn family, please accept my heartfelt sympathy for your loss. Mary was a great lady and although she is no longer with us, her many acts of kindness and generosity will be felt for many years to come . Love and prayers to all.ll
Liz Ingersolll
Friend
August 27, 2020
I am filled with great sadness over the loss of a wonderful lady whom I adore. My heartfelt love and sympathy to Flo, Jay, Liz and all of Mary’s family. She will be so missed, by so many.
Lisa Irvin
August 27, 2020
Mary was one of my favorite people in Galax. She was always so kind and genuine to my family and myself. Blessed thoughts to each of you at this time.
Susie McCulloch
Friend
August 27, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Mary was one of my mother's very best friends and enjoyed their special friendship throughout their lives in so many activities they were a part of. My prayers go out to all the family.
Kenneth Hampton
Friend
August 26, 2020
My heart goes out to each of you. I thoroughly enjoyed riding horses with Mary. She and my dad could really tell some stories. I'm sure there are many people with wonderful memories of her. She was a beautiful, inspiring woman! Love and prayers to all!
Donna Kirby Snyder
Friend
August 26, 2020
Mary was a very special lady, always working for the community, trying to make Galax a better place, giving of her self to everyone. She lived her life by example, if we only had more Mary Guynns, this would be a much better world. God richly bless your family!
Larry and Michele Diamond
Friend
August 26, 2020
Jay and family,

My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this time. Your mother was one of the finest people i ever met. May God bless and keep you.

Zack and Linda Kyle
ZACK KYLE
August 26, 2020
Jay, Becky and Family,
You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Janet Patterson
August 26, 2020
Jay and family. You have my sincerest sympathy. I still hold very great respect and admiration for Mary from her days on the City Council and I was the City Engineer. I always thought the was the epitome of a southern lady; genteel, gracious, elegant, but with true grit.
Jerry Haynes
Friend
August 26, 2020
Mary Guynn has left such a wonderful legacy. It is impossible to put into words the profound effect she had on Galax, Woodlawn, Independence and even Wytheville and the people of these communities. Such a great business woman but most of all such a great neighbor. Mary was sweet, loving and kind. As she served on the board of directors at TCRH, we shared many sweet times together. So sorry to her family for this loss.
Ruth Ann Lewis
Friend
August 26, 2020
Mrs Mary will be missed by many. I loved taking her and my Aunt Vera to several of their friends house for cookouts and class reunions. Vera has a new buddy in heaven! We all loved you lady!! A true southern lady at that!
Beverly Burcham
Friend
August 26, 2020
Heartfelt sympathy to all the family. She was an old and very dear friend. The Guynn family is like my family. I talked to her a few days ago and she said that it would be the last time we would talk, and she was right. I have watched all the Guynn kids grow up and shared good and bad times. The great memories will warm my heart on cold winter nights. Good by my old frriend and God bless all the family. Doug.
Doug Turner
Friend
August 26, 2020
Mary was so loved by everyone of the Woodlawn Community. My mother, Freeda Gardner loved Mary so much and as all of us Gardners of Woodlawn, we will miss her greatly. She was an absolute angel here on earth and did so many things for others. Heaven most certainly gained a special angel. Condolences on behave of my mother and our family. God Bless each and everyone of the family during this difficult time.
Millie Gardner/Wykoff
Friend
August 26, 2020
Jay, Becky, Flo, Liz and family, the Delps are so sorry to hearing of Mary's passing. She was such a loving, giving person, so many will miss her. We know she is in a better place, no pain and with her family in heaven. God bless you all during this painful time. She always had such sweet things to say to me about my husband's Grandmother, Ollie, that worked for her family years ago., it was a joy to hear her laughing about those good times with her family....
Linda Delp
Friend
August 26, 2020
Mary was such a generous and heartfelt enthusiast. Her spirit and support will always be special. Our deepest condolences for your loss, from all of us here at CCSA
Chris Pollins
Friend
August 26, 2020
Jay, Becky, Flo, Liz and family, May you find peace in knowing your Mother is in a much better place. Sending my thoughts and prayers to you, all.
Susan Austin-Cort
Friend
August 26, 2020
A life well lived in every way! We are sending peace and special love to Jay, Flo, Elizabeth, Jimmy and families❤
Shug and Kenn Ward
August 26, 2020
My heart is aching to hear of the passing of my beloved Mrs. Guynn.Contined prayers to Jay And the rest of
The family.
Helen Kyle
Friend
August 26, 2020
Jay and Becky, Flo, Liz and Family,
I am so sorry to hear about Mary but I know she has a new body and her spirited self again. Prayers of peace and comfort to you.
Ruth Hall
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved