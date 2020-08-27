Mary Roberts Guynn, 91, of Galax, Va., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in the Commonwealth Assisted Living Facility in Hillsville, Va.
She was born Sept. 21, 1928, and raised in Oldtown, Va., by Dan and Plina Roberts.
Mary attended Galax High School and graduated from Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Va.
She returned to Galax in 1951 and married Jack E. Guynn Sr., former Mayor of Galax.
Mary was an active member of Galax, Carroll, and Grayson communities. Her accomplishments and achievements were impactful and endless.
Mary was a board member of the Chamber of Commerce in the 1980s. She served on the Board of Directors of Dominion Bank (later Wachovia), Galax City Council, The Galax Book Club, The Galax Garden Club and The Planning/Advisory Committee during Galax's Downtown Revitalization. She also served on the Board of Directors of the Twin County Community Hospital that later became Twin County Regional Hospital and was a member of the Hospital Foundation.
Mary was a charter member of "Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway" and was chosen for this role by then Governor Chuck Robb.
One of her proudest achievements includes being a member of the Galax Presbyterian Church since 1939, where she was not only an active member but a Deacon and later an Elder.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Guynn, Sr.
Survivors include her daughters, Flo Guynn Stiffler of Ivyland, Pa., and Elizabeth Guynn of Moneta, Va.; son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Becky Guynn of Woodlawn; grandchildren, David and Jen Stiffler, Cassie and John McKeever, Jack and Emily Guynn, Alix Guynn and Rob Guynn; great-grandchildren, Jack "L.J" Guynn, Carly Guynn, Sadie McKeever, Gus McKeever and Harlan Stiffler; sister, Eloise Vass of Charlotte, N.C.; and honorary family members, Jim Spinks, Faye Spinks, Betsy Spinks, and Bonnie Spinks.
Mary requested a private graveside service be held in the Felts Cemetery with Dr. Tom Whartenby and Tom Jackson officiating. A drive-thru visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Felts Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Galax Presbyterian Church, 200 W. Center Street, Galax, Va. 24333 or Galax City Gallery, 207 S. Main Street, Galax, Va. 24333.
