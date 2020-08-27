Jay, Becky, Flo, Liz and family, the Delps are so sorry to hearing of Mary's passing. She was such a loving, giving person, so many will miss her. We know she is in a better place, no pain and with her family in heaven. God bless you all during this painful time. She always had such sweet things to say to me about my husband's Grandmother, Ollie, that worked for her family years ago., it was a joy to hear her laughing about those good times with her family....

Linda Delp

Friend