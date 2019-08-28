Mary Robin Cleary Roberts, 61, of Sparta, N.C., died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Twin County Hospital in Galax, Va.
She was born on April 26, 1958, in Alleghany County to Robert Dean and Louise Maines Cleary.
Survivors include her husband, Jeff Roberts of Sparta, N.C.; son, Chris and Erica Roberts of Charlotte, N.C.; mother, Louise Cleary of Sparta, N.C.; mother-in-law, Edna Roberts of Independence; and brother-in-law, Jack and Jacquie Roberts of Galax.
A funeral was conducted on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Pine Mountain Pentecostal Holiness Church by Dr. Daniel Adkins and the Rev. Doug Stuart. Burial followed in the Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019