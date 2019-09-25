Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Send Flowers Obituary



Lowe was born in Carroll County on Oct. 18, 1931, to Charlie Christopher and Laura Isom Harmon.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Raymond Lowe.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, David and Sharon Lowe of Norwood, N.C., and Greg and Marilyn Lowe of Lawrenceville, Ga.; three grandchildren and spouses; three great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, James and Nellie Harmon of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. David Lowe officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Woltz Hospice Home, 934 Zephyr Road, Dobson, N.C. 27017.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019

