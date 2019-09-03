Mary Sue Wilson, 91, of Galax, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in the North Carolina Baptist Hospital.
She was born in Winchester on June 24, 1928, to Walter and Clara Burcham Edmonds.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin W. Wilson.
Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Kaye Felts of Roanoke and Cynthia and Thomas Brandt of Dublin; four grandchildren and spouses; three great-grandchildren; three adopted grandchildren; a special niece; several nephews and spouses; and many friends.
A funeral was held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Terri Gregory officiating. Burial followed in the Felts Memorial Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019