Mary Vaughan Jefferson, 85, of Greensboro, N.C., died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Grayson County on May 17, 1934, to Cecil and Mamie Funk Vaughan.
Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Millie and Rick Kimel of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Dawn Culbertson of Greensboro, N.C.; son, James Dean "J.J." Jefferson and his significant other Trish of Liberty, N.C.; three grandchildren; sister, Maggie Hamm of Independence; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held Saturday, Oct.12, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tony Vaughan officiating. Burial will follow in the Liberty Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from noon until time for the funeral service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019