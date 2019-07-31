Mary Witcher Lanter, 80, of Galax, died Saturday July 27, 2019, in the Grayson Nursing and Health Care Center.
She was born on Oct. 25, 1938, in Grayson County, to the late Robert and Mae Porter Carrico.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Dean Lanter.
Survivors include her children and spouses, Robert and Donna Lanter of Pontiac, Ill., Edward and Rose Lanter of Salisbury, N.C., Cara and Billy Hamm of Port Deposit, Md., and Kimberly Lanter and partner Mike Gallimore of Mt. Ulla, N.C.; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A funeral was held July 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tim Porter officiating. Burial followed in the Ebenezer Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019