Matilda Ann Dixon Brannock, better known as Tilly Brannock, 74, of Galax, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.
She was born on Sept. 10, 1945, in Chatham County, N.C., to James Wilbert and Ometa Mattie Morris Dixon.
Survivors include her husband, Richard (Rusty) Brannock of Galax; daughters, Karen Glass of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Sharon Pollock (Billy Rumsey) of Macon, Ga.; four grandchildren and spouse; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Darrin Brannock officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, N.C. 27017 or to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123.
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020