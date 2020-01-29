Matthew Allen Chappell, 39, of Woodlawn, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
He was born in Pulaski on Nov. 11, 1980.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Clayton and Ethel Chappell; and maternal grandmother, Goldie Phillips.
Survivors include his parents, Billy and Dreama Chappell of Woodlawn; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Melissa Chappell of Hillsville; a nephew; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A funeral will be held today, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. with Pastors Wendell Horton and Gary Horton officiating. Burial will follow in the Webb-Skyview Cemetery.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020