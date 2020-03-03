Matthew Guy Montgomery, 46, of Rural Hall, N.C., died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in the Forsyth Medical Center.
He was born in Dayton, Ohio on Aug. 13, 1973, to Jay and Linda Reavis Montgomery.
Survivors include his parents of Fancy Gap; his wife, Kasey Newman Montgomery of Rural Hall, N.C.; two daughters, Mia Montgomery and Ally Montgomery of Geneva, Ill.; sisters and brother-in-law, Jayne and Steve Hall of Hillsville and Kelly Worrell of Woodlawn; brother, Mike Montgomery and Lori of Fairborn, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Allen and Debbie Newman.
A private graveside service will be held.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the National Foundation, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020