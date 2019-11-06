Matthew Patrick Landreth, 43, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and formerly of Fries, died Monday in the Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
He was born in Galax on Sept. 2, 1976, to Robert Kyle and Glenda Faye Sayers Landreth.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his mother, Faye Landreth of Fries; several uncles and aunts; sister, Carrie Anauo; several friends in South Carolina; and his companion, Charlotte.
A funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Ricky Iroler, Pastor Greg Burnett and Pastor Stacy Redd officiating. Burial will follow in the Providence Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 1 p.m. until time for the funeral service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
Flowers will be appreciated.
Friends are asked to remember the Red Cross Blood Drive when it is in your area and donate a pint of blood in memory of Matt.
A guestbook is available online at www,vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019