Mattie Lillian Young, 75, of Fries, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Galax on Feb. 23, 1944, to Alfred Henry and Janie Cockerham Young.
Survivors include her nieces, Dondea Young and finace' Celeste Archuleta of Galax and Karen Young of Winston-Salem, N.C.; and nephew, Darnell Young (Carrie Lee) of Fries; several great-nieces; several great-nephews; and several great-great nieces, great-great-nephews and friends.
A funeral will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Matt Linkous and Elder Dayle McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in the Oldtown Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from noon until time for the funeral service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020