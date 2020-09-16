Or Copy this URL to Share

He was born on Feb. 20, 1935, in Steven's Creek (Fries), to Charles and Myrtle Millwood Wright.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Atkins Wright.

Survivors include two daughters, Lori Bilbrey and her husband, Danny of Wytheville and Lesia Wright of Galax; two grandchildren; his brother and sister-in-law, Charles "Bud" and Frances Wright of Galax; sister and brother- in-law, Barbara and David Harmon of Fries; brother-in-law, Doug Atkins and his wife, Susie of Ocean Isle, N.C.; several nieces, nephews and friends; and caregiver and nurse, Amanda Owens.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Providence Cemetery with the Rev. Tony Vaughan officiating. Military rites were conducted at the gravesite by Grayson VFW Post 7726. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence United Methodist Cemetery Fund, in care of Sharon Brewer, 149 Beagle Lane, Fries Va. 24330.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

