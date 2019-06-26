Baby Max Sechrist
Max Sechrist
( June 14, 2019 - June 14, 2019 )
Baby Max Sechrist, child of Blaine and Autumn Sechrist of Fries, died Friday, June 14, 2019, in the Wythe County Community Hospital.
In addition to the parents, he is survived by a sister, Hayven Sechrist; brother, Abel Sechrist; grandparents, Rachel and Larry Shupe, all of Fries and Ronda Holman of Mount Airy, N.C.; and several aunts and cousins.
A graveside service will be held Sunday at 6 p.m. in the Mount Olivet Cemetery at Fries with the Rev. Bill Shupe officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. A guestbook is available on ine at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from June 19 to June 20, 2019