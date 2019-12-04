Maylease Mabe, 81, of Hillsville, Va., formally of Cana, Va., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Commonwealth Senior Living.
Mabe was born in Carroll County, Va., to the late Norman and Irene Combs Bowman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Mabe; brother, Elder Edward Bowman; and sisters, Aylease Hawks and Betty Beamer.
Survivors include two sons and daughter-in-law, Steven and Janet Mabe of Mount Airy, N.C., and Keith Mabe of Low Gap, N.C.; brother and sister-in-law, Berlie and Patsy Bowman of Bowling Green, Ky.; grandchildren, Lathan Mabe, Kelsey Mabe, Blake Pastrana, Johnathan Mabe, Renee Haney and Misty Slate; four great-grandchildren, Kobe Slate, Kayson Slate, Kylan Slate and Aubrey Mabe; and special friend, Elder Ronald Bowman.
Funeral services were conducted on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Eddie Bunn and Elder Ronald Bowman officiating. The family received friends on Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial followed in the Mabe Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Mount Lebanon Primitive Baptist Church.
Published in Galax Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019