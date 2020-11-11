Melody Renee Porter, 28, of Galax, Va., died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in the University of Virginia Hospital.
She was born in Wilmington, N.C., on May 27, 1992, to John David Porter Jr. and Evelyn Lawson Hancock.
Survivors include her father, John David Porter Jr.; her mother, Evelyn Lawson Hancock; two children, Shylah Primm and Aubrie Primm; fiance', Derek Primm; sister, Brandee Porter; brother, John Porter III; paternal grandfather, John Porter Sr.; and Derek's parents, Angie Primm and Tim Blevins, all of Galax.
There will be no services at this time.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the famiy.