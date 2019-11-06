Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Fries Church of God of Prophecy Funeral service 2:00 PM Fries Church of God of Prophecy Send Flowers Obituary



He was born in Galax on Oct. 11, 1951, to Clyde Catron and Virginia Beatrice Vaughan Alley.

Survivors include his wife, Glenda Sue Taylor Alley of Taylorsville, N.C.; sons and daughters-in-law, Manuel and Denise Alley of Taylorsville, N.C., and Scotty and Brenda Alley of Fries; daughter, Amy Manning of Clearmont, N.C.; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Randy Gravely of Fries; six grandchildren; niece Sherry Gravely.

A funeral will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Fries Church of God of Prophecy with the Rev. Tony Vaughan and Pastor Barbara Gravely officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rites by the Grayson Post 7726. The family will receive friends Saturday from noon until time for the service at the church.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

