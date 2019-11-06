Melvin Clyde Alley, 68, of Taylorsville, N.C., died Monday at the Carolina Caring in Newton, N.C.
He was born in Galax on Oct. 11, 1951, to Clyde Catron and Virginia Beatrice Vaughan Alley.
Survivors include his wife, Glenda Sue Taylor Alley of Taylorsville, N.C.; sons and daughters-in-law, Manuel and Denise Alley of Taylorsville, N.C., and Scotty and Brenda Alley of Fries; daughter, Amy Manning of Clearmont, N.C.; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Randy Gravely of Fries; six grandchildren; niece Sherry Gravely.
A funeral will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Fries Church of God of Prophecy with the Rev. Tony Vaughan and Pastor Barbara Gravely officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rites by the Grayson Post 7726. The family will receive friends Saturday from noon until time for the service at the church.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019