Merle Gaynell Boyles, known as Gaynell Boyles, 95, of Fries, died Friday, April 24, 2020, in the Waddell Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born in Grayson County on June 22, 1924, to the late Frank and Ethel Stata Boyles.
Survivors include three nieces, Jeania Davis, Shannon Moxley and Lynn Wagg and three nephews, Jason Boyles, Justin Boyles and Jamie Boyles; a great-nephew; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and a great-great-nephew.
A graveside service will be held in the Monta Vista Cemetery with the Rev. Ben Haga officiating.
Due to CDC recommendations social distancing will be enforced at the gravesite.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020