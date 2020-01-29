Micaela Lucia Carranza, 31, of Dobson, N.C., died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in the Forsyth Medical Center.
She was born in Galax on April 1, 1988.
Survivors include her husband, Juventino Ochoa of Dobson, N.C.; daughter, Genesis Jesenia Argote of Lexington, N.C.; mother, Teresa Patton of Dobson, N.C.; father and step-mother, Hector and Martha Carranza of Galax; sisters and brother-in-law, Amanda Linarez Carranza (Cristian) and Alison Carranza, all of Galax; step-sister, Ali Viars of King, N.C.; brothers, Hector Carranza and Cesar Carranza, both of Dobson, N.C., Omar Carranza of Independence, Ariel Carranza of Galax, Timothy Brannock of Mount Airy, N.C.; 18 nieces and nephews; and two great-nieces and great-nephews.
A graveside service was held Monday at 2 p.m. in the Galax City Cemetery with the Rev. Christopher Paul White officiating.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020