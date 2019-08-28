Service Information Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home 44 Dan Walters Dr. Independence , VA 24348 (276)-773-2521 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born Feb. 3, 1958, in Lexington, to William Floyd and Dorothy McDaniel Campbell.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Survivors include his wife, Becky Fauber, of the home; son, Michael Campbell of Wilkesboro, N.C.; sisters, Claudia Chittam of Hampton and Cindy Staton of Buena Vista; three grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Baker Martin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Brenda Campbell Cleek.

Funeral services were conducted on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Volney Baptist Church in Mouth of Wilson, Va. Burial followed in the Pugh Cemetery in Volney.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, Independence, is serving the family.

Michael Leonard Campbell, 61, of Mouth of Wilson, died at Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.He was born Feb. 3, 1958, in Lexington, to William Floyd and Dorothy McDaniel Campbell.He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.Survivors include his wife, Becky Fauber, of the home; son, Michael Campbell of Wilkesboro, N.C.; sisters, Claudia Chittam of Hampton and Cindy Staton of Buena Vista; three grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Baker Martin.He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Brenda Campbell Cleek.Funeral services were conducted on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Volney Baptist Church in Mouth of Wilson, Va. Burial followed in the Pugh Cemetery in Volney.Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, Independence, is serving the family. Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close