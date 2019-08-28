Michael Leonard Campbell, 61, of Mouth of Wilson, died at Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
He was born Feb. 3, 1958, in Lexington, to William Floyd and Dorothy McDaniel Campbell.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Survivors include his wife, Becky Fauber, of the home; son, Michael Campbell of Wilkesboro, N.C.; sisters, Claudia Chittam of Hampton and Cindy Staton of Buena Vista; three grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Baker Martin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Brenda Campbell Cleek.
Funeral services were conducted on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Volney Baptist Church in Mouth of Wilson, Va. Burial followed in the Pugh Cemetery in Volney.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, Independence, is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019