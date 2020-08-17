Or Copy this URL to Share

He was born in Galax on Dec. 24, 1970, to Samuel Jefferson and Kitty Sue Livesay Bowers.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his daughter, Skyler Joceyln Paige Bowers of Roanoke; mother, Kitty Sue Bowers of Galax; fiance' and caregiver, Connie Sumner of Galax; sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Greg Edwards of Hillsville; sister-in-law, Julia Rippey Bowers of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Monta Vista Cemetery with Pastor Eddie Bailey and Greg Edwards (brother-in-law) officiating. There was no visitation at the funeral home.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

