Michael Tracy Bowers
1970 - 2020
Michael Tracy Bowers, 49, of Galax, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Galax on Dec. 24, 1970, to Samuel Jefferson and Kitty Sue Livesay Bowers.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his daughter, Skyler Joceyln Paige Bowers of Roanoke; mother, Kitty Sue Bowers of Galax; fiance' and caregiver, Connie Sumner of Galax; sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Greg Edwards of Hillsville; sister-in-law, Julia Rippey Bowers of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Monta Vista Cemetery with Pastor Eddie Bailey and Greg Edwards (brother-in-law) officiating. There was no visitation at the funeral home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Monta Vista Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
