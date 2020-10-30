1/
Michael Wayne West
1953 - 2020
Michael Wayne West, 67, of Galax, died Wednesday at his home.
He was born in Harford County, Md., on June 9, 1953, to Alvin Lee and Dorothy Polly Honaker West.
Survivors include his mother, Dorothy West of West Jefferson, N.C.; his daughters and son-in-law, April and Steve Hodge of Galax and Cindy Hash of Independence; fiancé, Elisa Carlan; sisters and brother-in-law, Dianne Cassett of Galax and Ella and Larry Richardson of West Jefferson, N.C.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Alvin and Margit West and Roscoe and Robin West, both of Independence; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at 54 Grouse Hollow Lane. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
