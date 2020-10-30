Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Michael's life story with friends and family

Share Michael's life story with friends and family



He was born in Harford County, Md., on June 9, 1953, to Alvin Lee and Dorothy Polly Honaker West.

Survivors include his mother, Dorothy West of West Jefferson, N.C.; his daughters and son-in-law, April and Steve Hodge of Galax and Cindy Hash of Independence; fiancé, Elisa Carlan; sisters and brother-in-law, Dianne Cassett of Galax and Ella and Larry Richardson of West Jefferson, N.C.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Alvin and Margit West and Roscoe and Robin West, both of Independence; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at 54 Grouse Hollow Lane. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Michael Wayne West, 67, of Galax, died Wednesday at his home.He was born in Harford County, Md., on June 9, 1953, to Alvin Lee and Dorothy Polly Honaker West.Survivors include his mother, Dorothy West of West Jefferson, N.C.; his daughters and son-in-law, April and Steve Hodge of Galax and Cindy Hash of Independence; fiancé, Elisa Carlan; sisters and brother-in-law, Dianne Cassett of Galax and Ella and Larry Richardson of West Jefferson, N.C.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Alvin and Margit West and Roscoe and Robin West, both of Independence; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at 54 Grouse Hollow Lane. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store