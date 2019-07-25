Mildred Lee Hill Melton, 91, of Galax, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in the Galax Health and Rehab Center.
She was born in Galax on Aug. 24, 1927 to Fred Perkins and Lina Jane Lawson Hill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Warren Melton.
Survivors include her daughter, Janet Woodel of Galax; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty Dalton of Roanoke.
A graveside service will be held Friday at 5 p.m. in the River Hill Cemetery with Pastor Theron Phillips officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from July 26 to July 28, 2019