1/1
Mildred Louise Funk Layne
1928 - 2020
Mildred Louise Funk Layne, 91, of Woodlawn, Va., passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in the Twin County Regional Hospital.
Layne was born on June 16, 1928, in Fries, Va., to Ernest William and Ollie Mae Bedwell Funk.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Jackson Layne Jr. on May 29, 2020; and daughter, Carolyn Louise Layne.
Survivors include her son, Douglas Layne of Woodlawn, Va.; grandson, Matthew Layne of Michigan; and brother-in-law, Dan Carico.
A graveside service was held in the Coal Creek Community Cemetery Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Tim York officiating. There was no visitation.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
