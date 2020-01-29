Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Galax on Nov. 9, 1943.

She was preceded in death by to her father ,Wayne Diamond.

Survivors include her husband, Ezra Wirt of Galax; daughter, Lisa Parks Galloway of Charlotte, N.C.; son, Mark Jason Parks of Blacksburg; step-son, Michael Robert Wirt of Galax; mother, Louise Diamond of Galax; four grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Carolyn and Danny Cockerham of Galax and Dorothy and Arnold Griffith of King, N.C.; brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Linda Diamond of Richmond; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Monta Vista Cemetery with Pastor Frank Jones and Pastor David Bayes officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

