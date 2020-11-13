Milton H. Bond, 95, of Galax, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Galax Nursing and Rehab.
He was born in Carroll County to the late Jessie Bond and Louesie Bond-Reynolds.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Bond.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Roger and Diana Bond, Curtis and Patty Bond and Alfred and Amy Bond; daughter-in-law, Doris Bond; sister, Mary Lee Coins; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service with burial following will be held on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Webb-Skyview Cemetery with Pastor Freddie Bonds officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Hillsville VFW Grover King Post 1115.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.