He was born in Carroll County to the late Jessie Bond and Louesie Bond-Reynolds.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Bond.

Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Roger and Diana Bond, Curtis and Patty Bond and Alfred and Amy Bond; daughter-in-law, Doris Bond; sister, Mary Lee Coins; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with burial following will be held on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Webb-Skyview Cemetery with Pastor Freddie Bonds officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Hillsville VFW Grover King Post 1115.

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

