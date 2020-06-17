Milton Norris Hicks, 66, of Independence, Va., died at his home June 2, 2020.He was born in Maryland on Nov. 11, 1953, to Guy Jr. and Hazel Anders Hicks.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mom, Sue Hicks; his son, Milton Tinker Hicks; and a brother, George Hicks.Survivors include his wife, Barbara Hicks of the home; three sons, Eric and Karen Hash and Mac Hash and Abby Sparks, all of Elk Creek and Marcus Hicks of Independence, Va.; five sisters, Dorothy and J. R. Heffinger, M.J. Hicks and Libby and Mark Milligan, all of Independence, Va., Tammy and Mike Hale of Speedwell, Va., and Rhonda and Dennis Blevins of Fries, Va.; four granddaughters, Kayleigh Hicks, Emilee Hash, Evie Hicks and Jayden Hicks; two grandsons, Landyn Beaver and Wyatt Hash; one great-granddaughter, Braylee Hicks; and several nieces and nephews.Graveside services were conducted on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery in Independence, Va., by the Rev. Mark Wagg.Memorial Contributions may be made to the Independence Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 607, Independence, Va. 24348 or the Independence Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 588, Independence, Va. 24348.Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Independence, Va., is serving the Hicks family.