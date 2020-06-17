Milton Norris Hicks
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Milton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Milton Norris Hicks, 66, of Independence, Va., died at his home June 2, 2020. 
He was born in Maryland on Nov. 11, 1953, to Guy Jr. and Hazel Anders Hicks. 
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mom, Sue Hicks; his son, Milton Tinker Hicks; and a brother, George Hicks.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Hicks of the home; three sons, Eric and Karen Hash and Mac Hash and Abby Sparks, all of Elk Creek and Marcus Hicks of Independence, Va.; five sisters, Dorothy and J. R. Heffinger, M.J. Hicks and Libby and Mark Milligan, all of Independence, Va., Tammy and Mike Hale of Speedwell, Va., and Rhonda and Dennis Blevins of Fries, Va.; four granddaughters, Kayleigh Hicks, Emilee Hash, Evie Hicks and Jayden Hicks; two grandsons, Landyn Beaver and Wyatt Hash; one great-granddaughter, Braylee Hicks; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were conducted on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery in Independence, Va., by the Rev. Mark Wagg.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Independence Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 607, Independence, Va. 24348 or the Independence Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 588, Independence, Va. 24348.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Independence, Va., is serving the Hicks family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home - Independence
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA 24348
276-773-2521
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
23 entries
June 8, 2020
Just had a thought about Milton! I have always been grateful to him for talking me into going to church with him on a Sunday night June 25th 1995. I excepted JESUS as my LORD and SAVIOR! GODS SPEED! Still There! AMEN!
Bob Pollard
Family
June 8, 2020
Rest in peace my brother. Praying for strength and comfort to family and friends
David Johnson
Neighbor
June 6, 2020
You have our sincere sympathy in the passing of your loved one. Our prayers and thoughts are with you.
With love, David and Nancy Sutherland
nancy sutherland
Friend
June 6, 2020
Milton was fun to be around doing his Boot Scootin Boogie. Prayers for all the Family
Debbie Blevins
Friend
June 6, 2020
Prayers to Barb and the family, my nephew will be missed by so many people, who cared about you Milton, and the times we were together,sorry the time had gothen away and we haven't been able to visit with you as you know we would have liked to. Love Aunt Nita and Uncle Tweet
Juanita Shaffer (Anders)
Family
June 6, 2020
Hand working good old boy, sorry to hear the news,cousin Johnny,Maryland
Johnny Shaffer
Family
June 6, 2020
What words to put down, the feelings you have when a family member leaves us but we can remember the goods times with family and when we would laugh and tell of our young days I remember the birthday parties your Mother gave you,when I drvie by the house you lived in as a child here in Maryland I can see you on your bike with your Indian head dress on which is just around the corner where I live today Love goes out to you Barb and the family so cherish all your remembers
Glenda Weaver
Family
June 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss .May God comfort you at this sad time
Uncle Larry and Nancy Anders
Family
June 5, 2020
Im sorry for y'alls loss i will always remember him and he will always be in my heart and thoughts he was always a good herated man all our prayers are with you all we love y'all too. Jeff cole & family
Jeffrey Cole
Friend
June 5, 2020
Just heard about Melton! So sorry to hear it! GODS BLESSINGS!
Bob Pollard
Friend
June 5, 2020
My sincere sympathy to all the family. I enjoyed having Milton as a friend over the years.
Doug Turner
Friend
June 5, 2020
My thoughts and prayers for the family.
Susan (Webb)
Acquaintance
June 5, 2020
I will miss YOU Milton but I'll be seeing you in Heaven soon. I've always loved your family
Jimmy Cole
June 4, 2020
Weeping may endure for the night.But joy cometh in the morning.Go rest high on that mountain. We will met you on that beautiful shore. Rest in eternal peace.
Amanda Davis
Family
June 4, 2020
Always a kind man. Thoughts and prayers for the family.
Kathie Blevins
June 4, 2020
So sorry to all the family of your loss. May you find comfort and strength during this difficult time.
Joyce Anderson
Friend
June 4, 2020
Sorry for your loss Milton was a great friend he will be greatly missed
Sammy Reedy
Friend
June 4, 2020
My Heart Truly aches. Milton, I will miss you so much. Growing up with you, George, MaryJane, Tammy, Rhonda, & Libby..... well y'all always made life fun to say the least. I will miss so much about you! I am extremely Happy that my last visit with you at your House, was such an Amazing time. You & I talked about something that took us 50 years to even speak about to one another. We cried, We Laughed, And we cried again! I will forever hold you Close to my Heart. Milton, I Love You my Dearest, Sweetest Amazing Cousin & will Miss you Tremendously.
Always,
Peggy Dyer
Peggy Dyer-Gillett
Family
June 4, 2020
You will truely be missed my friend, thank you for always being so kind to me...fly high buddy
Kia Dunford- Corvin
Friend
June 4, 2020
Thoughts and Prayers. So many memories with this man and family.
Crystal Kitner-Wright
Friend
June 4, 2020
Thoughts and prayers
Virginia Karen Billings
Friend
June 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Liz Pollard
June 4, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. I worked at Independence Lumber with Milton.
Tim & Rhonda Payne
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved