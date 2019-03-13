|
Minnie Lee McKnight Phipps, 90, of Independence, Va., died on Monday evening, March 4, 2019, at her home.
She was born July 27, 1928, in Independence to the Rev. Carlie H. and Flora Kirk McKnight.
She was the widow of William M. Phipps.
In addition to her parents, Phipps was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Ruth Turner and Gladys Hoppers; and her grandson, Matthew Phipps.
Survivors include two daughters and spouses, Sharon and Harold Walters of Independence, Va., and Debbie and Terry Hensley of Galax, Va.; one son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Shirley Phipps of Independence, Va.; one brother and sister-in-law, the Rev. John C. and Eva Mae McKnight; one grandson and spouse, Jeremy and Danyelle Walters of Independence; two granddaughters, Stephanie and Dusty Long of Galax, Va., and Jordan Hensley of Galax, Va.; three great-grandchildren, Hayden, Carly and Brody; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were conducted on Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Independence, Va., with burial to follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Officiating will be the Rev. David Osborne, the Rev. John C. McKnight, Speaker Jimmy McKnight and Speaker Debbie Hensley. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, N.C. 27030, Independence Volunteer Fire Department, 529 Davis Street Independence, Va. 24348 or the Pleasant Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o Ronald Anders, P.O. Box 413 Independence, Va.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Shirley Phipps, Barbara Ann Taylor, Faye Hodge, Ella Robinson, Nancy Wooten and Dorothy Crouse for the special love and care they showed to their mother.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the family.
