Mitchell Kyle Brown, 72, of Independence, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in the Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Carroll County on April 15, 1947, to the late Guy Clark Mitchell Brown and Myrtle Hutcheson Brown.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Rutherford Brown and son, Michael David Brown, both of Independence; sister-in-law and husband, Janice and J.C. Osborne of Elk Creek; brothers-in-law and wife, Roger and Phyllis Rutherford of Rural Retreat and Rick Rutherford of Randleman, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ron Hill officiating. Burial will be private for the family at a later date. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1 p.m. until time for the service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
Flowers will be appreciated or donations may be made to the Fries Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 9, Fries, Va. 24330.
Published in Galax Gazette from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019