1/
Morgan Edward Padgett
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Morgan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Morgan Edward Padgett, 93, of Hillsville, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Galax Health and Rehab.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reuben Edward and Mary May Phibbs Padgett.
Survivors include his wife, Hattie J. Padgett of the home; brothers, Melvin Padgett and Friel Padgett; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service and burial was held on June 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Henley Cemetery with Pastor David Johnson officiating.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Henley Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved