Morgan Edward Padgett, 93, of Hillsville, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Galax Health and Rehab.He was preceded in death by his parents, Reuben Edward and Mary May Phibbs Padgett.Survivors include his wife, Hattie J. Padgett of the home; brothers, Melvin Padgett and Friel Padgett; and several nieces and nephews.A graveside service and burial was held on June 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Henley Cemetery with Pastor David Johnson officiating.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

