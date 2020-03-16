Mozelle D. Jennings, 91, of Hillsville, died Thursday, March 5, 2020.
She was born on April 12, 1928, in Carroll County, to the late Roy and Kathleen Alderman Dalton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Karcha F. Jennings; and husband, Homer Robinette.
Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Elvin and Donna Jennings of Hillsville and Randell Jennings of Shallotte, N.C.; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A funeral was held on March 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ricky Atkins officiating. Burial followed in the Liberty Hill Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020