Myrtle June Webb Fergerson
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Myrtle June Webb Fergerson, 87, known as June Fergerson, of Galax, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Phoenix, Ariz., on June 9, 1933, to James Bethel and Birdie Pearl West Webb.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Marion John Fergerson.
Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Steve Brenton of Maryland, Laura and Tom Waters of Oregon and Debra Fergerson of Galax; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brother, Robert Webb of Arizona.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
Fergerson's body will then be shipped to Phoenix, Ariz., for burial.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
