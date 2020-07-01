1/
Nancy B. Fields
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy B. Fields, 81, of Galax, Va., died on Friday, June 12, 2020, at her home. 
She was born on Dec. 30, 1938, in Carroll County, Va., to Jesse and Florence Lineberry Bonn.
Survivors include her husband, Delmer Fields of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Linda Fields of Galax, Va.; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Linda Lee of Galax, Va. 
Funeral services were conducted on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Lee Houston and the Rev. Rex Toliver.  Burial will follow in the Fields Memorial Cemetery in Galax, Va.
Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to Fields Memorial Cemetery, c/o Della Vaughan, 2998 Grinders Mill Rd.,  Galax, Va. 24333.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, Independence, is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home - Independence
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA 24348
276-773-2521
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved