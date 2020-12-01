Nancy Carol Blackburn, 58, of Mouth of Wilson, Va., (Rugby community), died on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Havre de Grace, Md., on Oct. 17, 1962, to Howard and Mary Ruth Phipps Holdaway.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her children, Little Randy, Rachael, Kevin and Aaron.
Survivors include her husband, Randy Blackburn of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Chris Atkins of Rugby; son, Adam Blackburn Willowick, Ohio; brother, Stanley Holdaway of Independence, Va.; sister, Hilda Holdaway of Galax, Va.; half-brother, Harry and Mary Kay Holdaway of Abingdon, Md.; three grandchildren, Airon Blackburn, Aidan Blackburn and Eli Atkins; two special friends, Wanda Blackburn and Nancy Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were conducted on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Corinth Cemetery in Rugby, Va., by Pastor Ben Tidwell.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Blackburn family.