Nancy Carol Blackburn
1962 - 2020
Nancy Carol Blackburn, 58, of Mouth of Wilson, Va., (Rugby community), died on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Havre de Grace, Md., on Oct. 17, 1962, to Howard and Mary Ruth Phipps Holdaway.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her children, Little Randy, Rachael, Kevin and Aaron.
Survivors include her husband, Randy Blackburn of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Chris Atkins of Rugby; son, Adam Blackburn Willowick, Ohio; brother, Stanley Holdaway of Independence, Va.; sister, Hilda Holdaway of Galax, Va.; half-brother, Harry and Mary Kay Holdaway of Abingdon, Md.; three grandchildren, Airon Blackburn, Aidan Blackburn and Eli Atkins; two special friends, Wanda Blackburn and Nancy Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were conducted on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Corinth Cemetery in Rugby, Va., by Pastor Ben Tidwell.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Blackburn family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Corinth Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home - Independence
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA 24348
276-773-2521
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
November 26, 2020
Dear Randy, Amy, Adam and Family, we are sorry to hear about Nancy. We will be remembering you in our prayers.
Tim and Becky Boyette and Family and Liberty Hill Baptist Church
Friend
November 25, 2020
Thoughts and prayers for all!
John & Martha Hall
Friend
November 25, 2020
Randy and family. I am so sorry for your loss. Keeping the family in my prayers
Judy patricia Pasley Mabe
November 25, 2020
So sorry to hear of this, may the family find comfort in knowing she having good health and good deep breaths. Love you all.
Pat Mcgrady
Friend
