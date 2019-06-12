Nancy Carolyn Cumming Rich

Nancy Carolyn Cumming Rich, age 72, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., after a brief illness.
She is survived by three sisters,  Kathryn Cumming Wilson (Bob) of Galax, Va., Elizabeth Cumming Bowen (Tom) of Abingdon, Va., and S. Jeanette Cumming of Dublin, Va. She is also survived by very special nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces, great-great nephews and nieces, and cousins.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil Cumming and Eula Lee Moss Cumming. She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Harry L. Cumming, Robert J. (Bobby) Cumming, Kermon R. Cumming and Michael E. Cumming.
A private family "Celebration of Life" was held Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Atkins Memorial United Methodist Church Cemetery in Fries, Va.
Published in Galax Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2019
