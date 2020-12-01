Nancy Ellen Blevins, 75, of Wytheville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Harlow and Stella Jonas Blevins.
Nancy was preceded in death by her brother, Daniel Blevins.
Survivors include a niece, Mary Jane Blevins Overman of Crimora, Va.; an aunt, Vernie Williams of Cripple Creek; an uncle and spouse, Starling and Mandy Jennings of Speedwell; sister-in-law, Janie Harrup of Crimora, Va.; a great-niece, Rossetta Deskins of Graham, N.C.; and a great-nephew, Daniel Quakenbush of Burlington, N.C.
Funeral service will be private and at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fla., 17, Chicago, Il, 60601 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis Tenn. 38105.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com.
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.