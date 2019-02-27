Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Rhoda Cox Dalton. View Sign



Dalton was born in Grayson County, Va., on Aug. 9, 1938, to Joe Bruce and Myrtle Ruth Barton Cox.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Odell Dalton.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Tim Payne; son and daughter-in-law, the Rev. Myron and Aimee Dalton, all of Galax, Va; three grandchildren, Abby Dalton, Lucas Dalton and Conner Dalton.

The funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at 7 p.m. in the Midway Baptist Church with the Rev. Myron Dalton officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 5 p.m. until time for the funeral service at the Midway Baptist Church. Burial will be private for the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to the Midway Baptist Church Fellowship Hall Building Fund, P.O. Box 1135, Galax, Va. 24333.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Glynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

201 West Center Street

Galax , VA 24333

276-236-2442 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019

