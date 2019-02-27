Nancy Rhoda Cox Dalton, 80, of Galax, Va., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in the Grayson Nursing and Rehab Center.
Dalton was born in Grayson County, Va., on Aug. 9, 1938, to Joe Bruce and Myrtle Ruth Barton Cox.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Odell Dalton.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Tim Payne; son and daughter-in-law, the Rev. Myron and Aimee Dalton, all of Galax, Va; three grandchildren, Abby Dalton, Lucas Dalton and Conner Dalton.
The funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at 7 p.m. in the Midway Baptist Church with the Rev. Myron Dalton officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 5 p.m. until time for the funeral service at the Midway Baptist Church. Burial will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to the Midway Baptist Church Fellowship Hall Building Fund, P.O. Box 1135, Galax, Va. 24333.
