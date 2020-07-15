Nathan Alexander Burcham, 26, died Friday June 12, 2020, in White Sands, New Mexico.
He was born on Feb. 2, 1994, in Roanoke.
Survivors include his mother, Phyllis Bowers; father, John Michael Burcham; siblings, Tiffany Lay, Holly Lewis and Justin Burcham; grandparents, John and Linda Burcham; nieces and nephews; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A graveside service was held June 25 at the Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home, Hillsville, is serving the family.
