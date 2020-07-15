1/
Nathan Alexander Burcham
1994 - 2020
Nathan Alexander Burcham, 26, died Friday June 12, 2020, in White Sands, New Mexico.
He was born on Feb. 2, 1994, in Roanoke.
Survivors include his mother, Phyllis Bowers; father, John Michael Burcham; siblings, Tiffany Lay, Holly Lewis and Justin Burcham; grandparents, John and Linda Burcham; nieces and nephews; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A graveside service was held June 25 at the Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home, Hillsville, is serving the family. 
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.

Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
