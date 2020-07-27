Nell S. Praytor, 74, passed away July 18, 2020, at her oldest daughter's residence in Oxford, Ala., surrounded by family.

She was born April 29, 1946, in Galax.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Curtis Vance Bishop Jr.; second husband, George A. Praytor; father, Leo B. Shumate; mother, Waco Texas Largen; stepmother, Dorothy Cox Shumate; brothers, Larry L. Shumate, Joseph R. Shumate (twin) and L. Lavon Shumate.

A private graveside service will be held by the family upon returning home.

Survivors include her daughters, Sarah B. Ryan (Paul) and Lisa B. Robinson (Tracy); stepchildren, Katherine Kappes McGough (Harris), Curtis Vance Bishop III (Diane), Grace Scott Bishop (Gary), Wendi Moring (Jeff) and Daniel Praytor (Ashley); grandchildren, Dustin, Dylan and Dalton Robinson, Easton and Cade Moring, Graham, Haddie and Luca Praytor.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local human society in honor of her great love of animals.

There will be a deep void in all our lives with her passing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store