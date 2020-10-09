Nelson Clifford Patton, 89, of Galax, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Grayson County on Jan. 20, 1931, to Willie and Ella Ethel Frost Patton.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley E. Patton of Galax; sons and daughter-in-law, Clifford Nelson and Cecelia Patton of Galax and Kenneth R. Patton of Kansas City, Kans.; four grandchildren; a great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held today, Friday at 3 p.m. in the McKenzie Cemetery with Gale Rippey officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.