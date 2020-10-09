1/
Nelson Clifford Patton
1931 - 2020
Nelson Clifford Patton, 89, of Galax, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Grayson County on Jan. 20, 1931, to Willie and Ella Ethel Frost Patton.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley E. Patton of Galax;  sons and daughter-in-law, Clifford Nelson and Cecelia Patton of Galax and Kenneth R. Patton of Kansas City, Kans.; four grandchildren; a great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held today, Friday at 3 p.m. in the McKenzie Cemetery with Gale Rippey officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
03:00 PM
McKenzie Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
