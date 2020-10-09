Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Nelson's life story with friends and family

Share Nelson's life story with friends and family



He was born in Grayson County on Jan. 20, 1931, to Willie and Ella Ethel Frost Patton.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley E. Patton of Galax; sons and daughter-in-law, Clifford Nelson and Cecelia Patton of Galax and Kenneth R. Patton of Kansas City, Kans.; four grandchildren; a great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held today, Friday at 3 p.m. in the McKenzie Cemetery with Gale Rippey officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Nelson Clifford Patton, 89, of Galax, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at his home.He was born in Grayson County on Jan. 20, 1931, to Willie and Ella Ethel Frost Patton.Survivors include his wife, Shirley E. Patton of Galax; sons and daughter-in-law, Clifford Nelson and Cecelia Patton of Galax and Kenneth R. Patton of Kansas City, Kans.; four grandchildren; a great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held today, Friday at 3 p.m. in the McKenzie Cemetery with Gale Rippey officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store