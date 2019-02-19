Obituary



He was born in Carroll County on March 23, 1952, to Ernest and Ovelia Lineberry Hanks.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Hanks of Galax; sons, Mike Hanks of Hillsville and Cody Hanks of Galax; step-children, Keshia Newman of Dugspur and Patrick Wyatt of Galax; sister, Brenda Burnette of Cana; three step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Pickett Cemetery with Glenn Burnette officiating.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

