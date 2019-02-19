Nelson Jefferson Hanks, 66, of Galax, died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in the Forsyth Medical Center.
He was born in Carroll County on March 23, 1952, to Ernest and Ovelia Lineberry Hanks.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Hanks of Galax; sons, Mike Hanks of Hillsville and Cody Hanks of Galax; step-children, Keshia Newman of Dugspur and Patrick Wyatt of Galax; sister, Brenda Burnette of Cana; three step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Pickett Cemetery with Glenn Burnette officiating.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019