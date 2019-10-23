Nina Brooks Burnette Sizemore, 81, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.
She was born Jan. 19, 1938, in Carroll County, to the late Ernest and Orpha Jennings Lineberry.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Delbert R. Burnette.
Survivors include her husband, Ray Sizemore of the home; children and spouses, Darlene and Mike Edwards, Ronnie and Judy Burnette, Randy and Lesa Mabe; stepdaughters and husbands, Nadine and Tom King and Donna and Ricky Johnson all of Galax; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephew.
A funeral will be held Thurs-day October 24, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Midway Baptist Church with the Rev. Myron Dalton officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until service time at the church. Burial will be private for the family.
A guestbook is available at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019