Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born Jan. 19, 1938, in Carroll County, to the late Ernest and Orpha Jennings Lineberry.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Delbert R. Burnette.

Survivors include her husband, Ray Sizemore of the home; children and spouses, Darlene and Mike Edwards, Ronnie and Judy Burnette, Randy and Lesa Mabe; stepdaughters and husbands, Nadine and Tom King and Donna and Ricky Johnson all of Galax; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephew.

A funeral will be held Thurs-day October 24, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Midway Baptist Church with the Rev. Myron Dalton officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until service time at the church. Burial will be private for the family.

A guestbook is available at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Nina Brooks Burnette Sizemore, 81, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.She was born Jan. 19, 1938, in Carroll County, to the late Ernest and Orpha Jennings Lineberry.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Delbert R. Burnette.Survivors include her husband, Ray Sizemore of the home; children and spouses, Darlene and Mike Edwards, Ronnie and Judy Burnette, Randy and Lesa Mabe; stepdaughters and husbands, Nadine and Tom King and Donna and Ricky Johnson all of Galax; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephew.A funeral will be held Thurs-day October 24, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Midway Baptist Church with the Rev. Myron Dalton officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until service time at the church. Burial will be private for the family.A guestbook is available at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family. Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close