(February 4, 1928 –
February 8, 2020)
Noe Andrew Green, 92, of Woodlawn, Va., enjoyed life and inspired many during his walk on earth.
He was known as a hard worker and dedicated to his faith, family and friends.
He served in the U.S. Army during the occupation of the Japan Theater and operated a dozer and drove heavy trucks for the 185th Engineer Combat Battalion in the Philippines. He served one tour of Foreign Service and honorable discharged as a Corporal. His total service was two years 11 months and 17 days and he was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars with a total of over 4,241 service hours.
Noe enjoyed working outside, which served him well on the dairy and beef farms, he owned and operated trucks, dozers and spent a few years working in local factories.
In later years, he traveled, went on missions, gardened, made crafts and made funny items such as the hillbilly wallet and hooey stick.
Noe was a long-time member of Sky View Baptist Church in Fancy Gap and was most proud that he read the Bible through many times.
Green was born in Baywood, Va., to Click A. Green and Lucy Galyean Green of Baywood.
Noe was preceded in death by his parents, Click and Lucy; brothers and sisters-in-law, Harry L. Green and Maxine Melton Green and Ira W. Green and Nan Moore Green; brother-in-law, Jim Belitza; sisters, Irma Green Spencer of Blythewood S.C., and Baywood, Va., Glenna Jane, Neva Alice, Velma Naomia and Nettie Lois Green of Baywood.
Survivors include his wife, Rowena Diamond Green of Woodlawn, Va.; son, Dennis and daughter-in-law, Paula Green and Kenneth and daughter-in-law, Sue Wilson Green; sister, Ella Green Belitza of Carney's Point, N.J.; brother and sister-in-law, John W. Green and Nancy Jennings Green of Fairview, Va.; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two step grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews, nieces, and great-nephews and nieces scattered across the United States.
Thanks to special care takers Carmen Vasquez and Kelsey Green.
Visitation for family and friends was Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. followed by a regular service at 3 p.m. with military rites. The service was held at Vaughan Guynn Funeral Home, 201 W. Center Street, Galax, Va. 24333. Noe was laid to rest in Monta Vista Gardens, 1032 Glendale Road, Galax, Va.
