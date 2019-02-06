Nona Jean Alderman, 84, of Woodlawn, died Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in the Forsyth Medical Center.
She was born in Carroll County on Dec. 18, 1934, to the late Dexter M. and Pearl Jane Cox Durnil.
Survivors include her husband, Edward C. Alderman; daughter and son-in-law, Regina and David Mabe, all of Woodlawn; son-in-law, Brian Jones of Ivanhoe; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Randy Morris officiating. Interment will follow in the Monta Vista Cemetery. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either the First Christian Church in Galax, the Gladeville Ruritan Club or to the Pollinator Partnership.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2019