Nora Imogene Hill Jones, 94, of Woodlawn, died Friday Nov. 27, 2020, in the Waddell Nursing Home in Galax.
She was born in Carroll County on June 26, 1926, to the late Adam and Nora Amburn Hill.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Elmo Jones.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Mary Alice and Joe Sauer of Mooresville, N.C., Molly Hill of Woodlawn, Shelby Jean Leonard of Galax and Nora and Bob Cole of Independence; sons and daughter-in-law, Claron Wayne Jones and Timmy and Patty Jones, all of Woodlawn; and eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mountain Valley Hospice.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.