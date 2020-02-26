Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Coulson Church of The Brethren Funeral service 3:00 PM Coulson Church of The Brethren Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Carroll County on Sept. 7, 1950, to William Alva and Virginia Beasley Lineberry.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Talisha Crawford and Pedro Jaime of Woodlawn; two granddaughters; sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda and J.B. Newman of Hillsville and Belva and Homer Flanagan of Austinville; brother and sister-in-law, William A. (Billy) and Belinda Lineberry Jr. of Austinville; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral was held Monday at 3 p.m. in the Coulson Church of The Brethren with the Rev. Harold Boyd and the Rev. Russell Payne officiating. Burial followed in the Coulson Cemetery.

Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to the Coulson Church of the Brethren.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

