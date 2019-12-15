Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Galax on May 18, 1939, to Thomas and Grace Hodges Bullion.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Dale Melton.

Survivors include her children and spouses, Karen and Kenneth Snider of Clemons, N.C., Kathy and Terry Perona of Barberton, Ohio, Kim and John Hall of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Tony and Diana Melton, Tom Melton, Randy Melton and Ricky Melton, all of Galax and Ron Melton of Panama City, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Fairlawn Church of Christ with Kent Allender officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairlawn Church of Christ Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 p.m. until time for the funeral service at the Fairlawn Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the , 262 Danny Thomas Drive, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

