Norma Jenette Shaw Vaughan, 85, of Mount Airy, N.C., passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, in the Chatham Nursing and Rehab Center in Elkin, N.C.
Vaughan was born in Galax, Va., on July 29, 1933, to Kelly and Frances Hawks Shaw.
Survivors include her husband, James B. Vaughan of Mount Airy, N.C.; sons, Randy J. Vaughan of Mount Airy, N.C., and Doug Vaughan of Bronxville, N.Y.; grandchildren, Jamie Vaughan, Heather Jefferson, Gus Vaughan and Bea Vaughan; great-grandchildren, Jackson Vaughan, Annsley Puckett, Julianna Vaughan and Jenna Jefferson.
The funeral service was held Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Camp Zion Church with Pastor Rodney Christman officiating. Burial followed in the Felts Memorial Cemetery. There will be no visitation.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from May 24 to May 26, 2019