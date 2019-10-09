Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Norman Lee Surratt, 76, of Hillsville died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center.He was born in Carroll County to the late Sebert Jerome and Mary Ethel White Surratt.Survivors include his daughter, Teresa Nester of Woodlawn; son, Allen Surratt of Woodlawn; step-daughters and spouses, Brenda and Darryl Goad of Hillsville, Patricia and Greg Christman of Florida and Charlene and Marty Rudd of North Carolina; brothers and sister-in-law, Jerry and Brenda Surratt of Hillsville and Rick Surratt of Salem; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Dave Newman of Hillsville; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jeff Pickett and Chris Thorton officiating. Inurnment will be in the Surratt Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Hillsville VFW Grover King Post 1115. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m..

