Norva Ellen Lark, 68, of Rineyville, (a native of Hillsville) died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim Cox and Ellen Marshall Cox.
Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Jim Lark; two sons, Christopher FitzPatrick of Rineyville and Andrew FitzPatrick of Maitland, Fla.; and four grandchildren.
A funeral will be held on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in Wilkinson Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Dec. 8, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel from 6 until 8 p.m.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com and www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019